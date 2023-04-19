PennDOT Urges Motorists to Use Caution in Work Zones; National Work Zone Awareness Week is April 17 to 21

CLARION CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is alerting motorists to always use caution in work zone areas.

Through National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and its partners hope to bring attention to the critical issue of road users and worker safety in and around work zones.

Work zones play a critical role in the preservation and enhancement of our nation’s roadways. They separate construction and maintenance activities from traffic, providing a safe route for all road users (motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists) and a safe area for workers.

Tips for work zone safety:

Expect changes – normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may change, and workers, vehicles, or equipment may enter without warning. Minimize distractions – dedicate your full attention to the road. Avoid using the phone or other distracting behaviors while driving in a work zone. Stay alert and pay close attention to signs and flaggers. Don’t speed. Drive the posted work zone speed limit. Be patient and calm. Turn on your headlights. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane. Maintain a safe distance around vehicles. Don’t tailgate. Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly. Always buckle up.

For more information, please refer to www.nwzaw.org or www.workzonesafety.org.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.