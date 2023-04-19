Police: Area Man Leads Trooper on High-Speed Pursuit in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing multiple charges after leading a Clarion-based State Police Trooper on a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Monroe Township earlier this month.

Court documents indicate that on Monday, April 10, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 41-year-old Mitchell Paul Reckner, of Brockway, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office:

Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Officer, Felony 3

Driving Under Influence Of Alcohol/Controlled Sub, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Fail To Carry License, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, Emlenton Area Ambulance called PSP Clarion around 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, to report an erratic driver on Interstate 80 eastbound in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The ambulance service reported that a teal color van was “driving all over the road.”

A PSP Clarion Trooper then responded to the interstate. In the meantime, PSP Clarion dispatch received an additional two calls on this erratic vehicle. The trooper was operating a marked patrol car and got behind this vehicle, near mile marker 62 eastbound, the complaint states.

The trooper observed this vehicle cross the center dashed lines and then the fog lines. The trooper then activated his patrol vehicle’s overhead blue and red lights. The teal-colored van failed to stop, the complaint indicates.

The trooper then activated the patrol car’s siren as the van continued eastbound without stopping. The trooper updated dispatch on the Pa. registration of the vehicle. The trooper continued to pursue this vehicle for approximately eight miles. During those eight miles, the trooper observed the van cross the center lines and fog lines multiple times. The trooper also observed this vehicle nearly collide with other vehicles and guardrails. The van eventually got off at Exit 70 and made a right-hand turn onto U.S. Route 322, then a quick right turn into a storage facility parking lot before coming to a stop, the complaint notes.

The trooper ordered the driver out of the vehicle and took him into custody. The driver of the van was identified as Mitchell Paul Reckner, who related the vehicle was his father’s and that he currently did not have a driver’s license on his person, the complaint states.

Reckner’s eyes were observed to be glassy and bloodshot while his pupils were very constricted, the complaint indicates.

For officer safety, Reckner was transported back to PSP Clarion to conduct Standardized Field Sobriety tests, the complaint notes.

The first test conducted was the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test. Prior to starting the test, a trooper again observed Reckner’s eyes to be glassy and bloodshot with constricted pupils, the complaint states.

The next test conducted was the walk-and-turn test. Reckner was unable to maintain balance during the instruction phase. Reckner missed heel-to-toe steps on steps seven and eight, on the first nine steps, and missed heel-to-toe steps on steps four and five, on the second nine steps, the complaint indicates.

Reckner was arraigned at 2:33 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, in front of District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

He is currently free after posting $5,000.00 monetary bail through a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 9:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

