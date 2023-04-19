 

Police Investigating Burglary of Vacant Camper in Redbank Township

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (19)REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary of a vacant camper in Redbank Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the burglary occurred sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, in the 100 block of Park Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown suspect(s) entered a vacant Sierra Camper and stole various items from inside.

The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, the following items were stolen:

– Camper Style Sink, Value $50.00
– Camper Style Toilet, Value $50.00
– Camper Faucet, Value $25.00
– Electrical Outlet, Value $10.00

The total value of the stolen items is approximately $145.00.

The victim is a 39-year-old Homer City woman.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.


