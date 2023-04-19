SPONSORED: Great Incentives on Remaining 2022 Ford F-150’s at Clarion Ford
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Save big on the remaining New 2022 Ford F-150 Models at Clarion Ford.
Get a $1,000 rebate on in-stock 2022 models and take advantage of 0% financing for up to 48 months.
Other financing options available on remaining 2022 Ford F-150 models:
- 0.9% APR for 60 months
- 2.9% APR for 72 months
- 4.9% APR for 84 months
With interest rates on the rise, you don’t want to miss these great savings!
Check out the 2022 inventory here: https://www.clarionford.com/all-inventory/index.htm?year=2022&make=Ford
The weather is always perfect in Clarion Ford’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.
Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.