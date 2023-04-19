SPONSORED: MHY Family Services Expanding MST Adaptation Program in Clarion and Venango Counties
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – MHY Family Services is expanding its Multisystemic (MST) Adaptation Program in the Clarion and Venango County areas and has opportunities for Mental Health Therapists and Clinical Mental Health Therapists.
For 140 years MHY Family Services has been committed to youth by providing support and services that afford opportunities for a better life. Through its diverse programming, MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a trauma-informed approach to treatment and education.
MHY’s comprehensive services respond to an array of hardships and traumas. Their dedicated and skilled employees provide a healing environment for youth and families, equipping them to continue paths to success.
MHY is looking for talented and enthusiastic individuals to complement their amazing teams of professionals:
Mental Health Therapists- Click here for the job description, details, and to apply
Clinical Mental Health Therapists- Click here for the job description, details, and to apply
What MHY has to offer:
- A high degree of autonomy in your work schedule – this leads to a strong work/life balance!
- This opportunity allows therapists to have a hybrid work schedule – where all paperwork can be done from home – but if you like offices, they have office space available!
- Unlike other jobs in the field, MHY has small teams and small caseloads which allow their teams to do QUALITY work.
- MHY is a non-profit agency with a family-oriented culture – they want to know you – you aren’t just a number to them.
- They provide licensure supervisor which is valued at $500 a month – You don’t pay for it, it’s free!
- You will have growth opportunities – MHY’s Community Teams have grown 140% in the last year.
- Leadership Coaching, professional development, and a tuition reimbursement program help you continue learning throughout your career.
Why MHY Family Services?
MHY Family Services is an organization that you can be proud to be a part of, where you will be coached, challenged, and empowered to grow as a person and a professional. MHY Family Services (MHY) is over 140 years old and a non-profit organization that provides support and services through educational and community-based programming all over Pennsylvania, primarily in Western PA. MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a practical and holistic approach to treatment. Youth and families have the opportunity to learn skills that help them manage and cope with trauma-based issues and to re-engage with home, school and community.
For more information about MHY Family Services visit https://mhyfamilyservices.org/
