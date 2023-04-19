 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Harassment Incident in Monroe Township

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigate Harassment Incident at Clarion Psychiatric Center

PSP Clarion Troopers are investigating a reported harassment that occurred at the Clarion Psychiatric Center on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Police say a female resident pushed another resident into a table.

The victim is a 40-year-old woman from Latrobe, Pa.

DUI in Clarion Borough

According to a release issued on Tuesday, April 18, PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on South 2nd Avenue and Church Road in Clarion Borough, around 8:32 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Police say the arrestee is a known 42-year-old Clarion man.

The vehicle involved is a 2004 Saturn.

Retail Theft in Paint Township

According to a report released on Tuesday, April 18, PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at Country Fair on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a can of Red Bull energy drink (valued at $5.39) was stolen.


