State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Harassment Incident in Monroe Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigate Harassment Incident at Clarion Psychiatric Center

PSP Clarion Troopers are investigating a reported harassment that occurred at the Clarion Psychiatric Center on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

Police say a female resident pushed another resident into a table.

The victim is a 40-year-old woman from Latrobe, Pa.

DUI in Clarion Borough

According to a release issued on Tuesday, April 18, PSP Clarion investigated a DUI on South 2nd Avenue and Church Road in Clarion Borough, around 8:32 p.m. on Sunday, April 2.

Police say the arrestee is a known 42-year-old Clarion man.

The vehicle involved is a 2004 Saturn.

Retail Theft in Paint Township

According to a report released on Tuesday, April 18, PSP Clarion investigated a retail theft in Paint Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on Monday, March 27, at Country Fair on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say a can of Red Bull energy drink (valued at $5.39) was stolen.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.