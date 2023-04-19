Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66 in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency responders rushed to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 66 in Paint Township on Tuesday morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 9:35 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, for a two-vehicle collision in front of the Paint Township Municipal Building at 22139 State Route 66 in Shippenville, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 10:12 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

