Bella Orr’s Grand Slam Helps Redbank Valley Down Forest, 11-8; Leah Exley Comes Up Big at Plate, in Circle for Keystone



MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Bella Orr hit a two-out grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to put the Redbank Valley softball team up 9-8 on the way to an 11-8 victory over Forest on Thursday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Bella Orr/photo by Laura Neiswonger)

It was the fourth win in a row for the surging Bulldogs.

Mackenzie Foringer, Josie Neiswonger and Paytin Polka each doubled for Redbank Valley (5-6).

Foringer was 3 for 4 at the plate and also got the win in the circle, giving up eight runs, six earned, on 12 hits and striking out four. She didn’t walk a batter.

Quinn White scored three runs and Polka was 2 for 4 with a RBI and three runs scored.

Izzy Flick homered for Forest and drove in a pair of runs. Faith Dietrich and Alexa Carll each had two hits and two RBIs for the Fires.

KEYSTONE 6, CLARION 3

Leah Exley homered and Natalie Bowser went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs in the Panthers’ win.

Keira Best also tripled, singled and drove in a run for Keystone.

Emma Gruber had three hits out of the leadoff spot and Lydia Sheatz also had a multi-hit game for the Panthers (7-4).

Exley also picked up the win in the circle. She went the distance, giving up three runs — just one earned — on five hits while striking out seven.

Bri Forrest and Emily Troese each had two hits for Clarion.

MONITEAU 9, CRANBERRY 6

Emma Covert homered again — her seventh of the season in 12 games — and drove in three runs as the Warriors used a seven-run second inning to help down the Berries.

Covert went 2 for 4. Alex Stewart was 3 for 3 and Brianna Rottman 3 for 4 for Moniteau (6-6).

Covert also got the win in the circle, giving up six runs, four earned, on 10 hits in seven innings.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 13, CLARION-LIMESTONE 3

Lucy Klawuhn went 3 for 3 with a homer, double and four RBI to lead the Crusaders.

Gabby Weisner also homered for ECC.

Jenna Dunn homered for Clarion-Limestone. Alyssa Wiant doubled and Abby Knapp went 2 for 3 for the Lions.

Emily Mourer got the win for the Crusaders, striking out six in five innings. She also doubled twice at the plate.

A-C VALLEY/UNION 18, KARNS CITY 8

Emerson Stevens went 4 for 5 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for A-C Valley/Union.

Rylan Strauser tripled, singled and drove in a pair and Lexi Bauer went 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Mackenzie Parks also tripled and singled, drove in two, and scored three runs, and Maddy Dehart had a multi-hit game.

Strauser got the win for A-C Valley/Union, working 5 1/3 innings.

Addison Burrows went 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI for Karns City.

