Brad Dittman Steps Down as Union/A-C Valley Football Coach Due to Scheduling Conflict With Job

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – After five season, five straight playoff berths, a trip to the District 9 Class A championship game, and 30 wins, Brad Dittman has stepped down as the Union/A-C Valley football coach.

Dittman, who has been the head football coach at the co-op between Union and A-C Valley since 2018, had to resign because of scheduling conflicts with his job, where he recently received a promotion.

“Absolutely great role model, great coach, and all-around good man,” said Union athletic director Scott Kindel of Dittman, who also served as the co-head coach with Chris McNany this past winter for the A-C Valley boys basketball team.

Dittman was 30-22 with the Falcon Knights. He won the District 9 Small School South Division Coach of the Year after the 2021 season.



Union/A-C Valley began its resurgence in 2018 under Dittman.

Following 2-7 and 1-9 campaigns in the first two seasons of the co-op between Union and A-C Valley, Dittman took over and led the Falcon Knights to a 4-7 record and its first-ever trip to the District 9 Class A playoffs.

That team started 1-4, but won three in a row, including an impressive win over Keystone.

The next season, Union/A-C Valley went 7-3 during the regular season before falling to Redbank Valley in the first round of the district playoffs.

Following a shortened COVID year in 2020 and another postseason berth and first-round loss, the Golden Knights enjoyed their best season, going 9-3 and advancing to the D9 Class A championship game after playoff wins over Cameron County (31-6) and Smethport (14-8).

The Golden Knights were down 21-0 to Redbank Valley in the first quarter of the title game before storming back to tie the game at 21-21 in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs, who went on to play for a PIAA title, scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to end the Union/A-C Valley season.

Last year, Union/A-C Valley struggled at times, but still qualified for the playoffs, falling to Keystone in the first round.

Kindel said the position has been posted. He hopes interviews will begin in the first part of May with a hire coming sometime during the month.



