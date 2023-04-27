Jacob Jones Masterful for Karns City in Two-Hit Shutout; Clarion Blanks Keystone



TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Jacob Jones gave fired a two-hit shutout, striking out 10, as the Karns City baseball team downed North Clarion, 3-0.

(Pictured above, Jacob Jones)

The game was scoreless until the fourth when the Gremlins pushed across a run for a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Braden Grossman.

Karns City (9-5) added two more in the top of the fifth on a steal of home by Jacob Callihan followed by a sacrifice fly by Hobie Bartoe.

Jones did the rest. He threw only 70 pitches, 53 for strikes, and walked just one.

Koen Williams was 2 for 3 and Troy Nagel doubled for Karns City.

Wade Peters had both hits for North Clariom (3-7).

Hudson Irwin pitched well in the loss, giving up just three runs on three hits in seven innings.

CLARION 10, KEYSTONE 0

Mike Alston and Gary Matus combined for a two-hitter for the Bobcats.

Dawson Smail went 2 for 3 and Derek Smail 2 for 2 for Clarion (9-2).

Devon Lauer scored three runs and Hayden Weber also had two hits for the Bobcats.

Drew Keth and Cole Henry had the only two hits for Keystone.

REDBANK VALLEY 35, FOREST 0

Tate Minich homered and drove in six runs as the Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the first inning and 14 in the second.

Owen Clouse had three doubles and went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored; Tyler Hetrick and Braylon Wagner each doubled twice and Jaxon Huffman went 3 for 4 with five RBIs to highlight Redbank’s big day at the plate.

Breckin Minich and Hetrick combined for the three-inning perfect game. Breckin Minich worked the first two innings. Each struck out two.

MONITEAU 8, CRANBERRY 1

Keagon Book homered, tripled and drove in four in the Warriors’ win.

Connor Ealy went 2 for 4 for Moniteau.

Brock Matthews was dominant on the mound in picking up the win.

He gave up one run on four hits and struck out 10 in seven innings.

Austin Shoup had two hits, including a triple, and Connor Morrow had Cranberry’s other two hits.

Shoup got the loss, striking out seven in five innings of work.

