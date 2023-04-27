Mary Ann Kendrick, 91, of Franklin, pa passed away at the Caring Place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Born March 24, 1932, she was the Daughter of Michael and Helen Locktosh.

On July 17, 1953 she married the love of her life, Frank B. Kendrick, Jr. who proceeds her in death.

Mary Ann was an avid reader and a firm believer that you should learn something new every day.

She often shared her tidbits of new found knowledge and wisdom with family and friends.

She loved to cook and you could often find her researching and trying new recipes.

She appreciated help in the kitchen, but only if you didn’t interrupt her or get in her way.

She was happiest when her house was full of laughter and bantering from her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Privette and her husband Rick of Cedar Key, Florida, Susan Frederick and her husband Neil of Reading, PA, Janet Adamczyk and her husband Mike of Franklin, PA.

Her grandchildren, Jim Mullen of Pleasant Gap, PA, Mary “Kate” Mullen of Franklin, PA, Rachel Frederick of Phoenixville, PA, and Erin Weir and her husband Eric of West Reading, PA.

Also surviving are her brother, Michael Locktosh of North Carolina, her Sister-In-Law MJ Weathers of Greenville, PA, and several nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her Stepmother, Helen, and her infant brother, Donnie.

At Mary Ann’s request, services will be private.

Interment will be made at Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffGuthrie.com.

