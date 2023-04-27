Rosalind Mae “Roz” Wagner, age 78 of Clarion, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born May 16, 1944 in Ohl, Jefferson County, she was a daughter of the late Alexander Russell and Bonnie Lee Andrews Russell.

Roz graduated from Union High School in 1962 and left for Washington D.C. soon after and became a civilian secretary for the United States Coast Guard.

She eventually moved to Los Angles, California and worked for Air New Zealand before returning to Pennsylvania where she met and married Robert Wagner.

Roz attended the Carwick Wesleyan Church in Rimersburg, loved animals, enjoyed walking, made beautiful quilts and was a talented artist.

She was affectionately known as “Rosie” to her family.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Wagner; sister, Dorothy M. Lindemann; step daughter, Susan Hartle and her husband, Denver, all of Clarion, and a step son, Albert Wagner of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Roz is also survived by step grandchildren, Jack and Ivy Steele and Joey and Kayla Wagner; step great grandson, William Wagner, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Thomas Metz; brothers, Richard L. Russell and Craig Russell; sisters, Kathryn L. Shay and Evelyn L. Wert, and a special friend, Donald Kalkbrenner.

In honoring Roz’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Entombment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Rosalind Wagner to Tri County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or online at http://tricounty-arc.org.

Online condolences may be sent to Roz’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

