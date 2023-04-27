VAULTING TO THE TOP: Eight-Year-Old Ava Swartfager Making a Name for Herself at an Early Age in Gymnastics

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Hanging in the room of eight-year-old Ava Swartfager are medals.

A lot of medals.

Everywhere you look, gold and silver glimmers while dangling from multi-colored lanyards.

(Pictured above, eight-year-old Knox native Ava Swartfager has piled up the medals and trophies in gymnastics already.)

There are trophies, too, all collected through competition and triumphs in gymnastics by Ava, who has already carved out quite a career for herself on the floor, bars, beam, and vault.

“I have a lot of medals,” Ava said. “It makes me feel proud.”

Ava recently added to her haul with one of her biggest successes yet.

She competed in the 2023 Pennsylvania YMCA State Championships at Westmoreland County Community College last weekend and won the vault with a score of 8.9.

Ava was also second on the uneven bars with a score of 9.25, fourth in floor exercise with another 8.9 score, and seventh in the balance beam.

She was third in all-around at 35.70.

The win in the vault came as quite a shock to Ava.

Ava said the bars are her best of the four. They should be; she has her very own full-size set of uneven bars at home.

“We put them in our living room. Lucky me,” said Ava’s mother and Union High School graduate Torri Swartfager, laughing. “We did it just to help her out because that was something that she asked for. From the beginning of the season to the end of the season, it 100% worked. It did exactly what we wanted it to do.”

Her score at the state championships was proof of that.

Ava has also put her all-around skill on display, even if she considers the vault weak by comparison.

That made winning that so much sweeter for Ava.

“It felt good. I was surprised,” Ava said. “It’s not my best event. I’m not really good at it.”



(Ava Swartfager displays her latest medal and trophy haul after winning the vault and finishing third in all-around at the YMCA state championships.)

Her success this season is more remarkable because of the fact that she took two years off from competitive gymnastics before this year.

Torri and her husband, Derek, run multiple businesses, including a sprawling farm. They also have four children who each have an eclectic set of activities, and Torri is also the assistant girls’ basketball coach at Keystone.

Something in that filled-to-the-brim schedule had to give, so Ava took a break from high-level gymnastics.

“It got to be just too much,” Torri said. “I mean, she started when she was like two. She took two years off when she started kindergarten.”

Ava still had the itch. She never gave up on returning to competition.

Every now and then she’d ask her parents if she could ramp up again.

Finally, she wore them down.

“She wouldn’t quit nagging me about it,” Torri said, chuckling. “She was in a rec class locally down in Emlenton, which was wonderful, but she wanted to compete. She wanted to get back into competing and we had to go elsewhere for that. We needed something that wasn’t so demanding because she does so many other things.”

They found that at the Oil City YMCA.

Ava practices for two hours twice a week and attends competitions throughout the season.

“The best part is competing with all my friends,” Ava said.

With her showing at Westmoreland County Community College, Ava qualified for the YMCA National Gymnastics Championships in Cincinnati, which will be held June 21-25.

Unfortunately, she won’t be able to compete because her coach is due to give birth at the time of the championships.

Instead, Ava will focus on her other passions.

Baseball and basketball.

It’s no wonder that Ava does so well in multiple sports.

Her parents were pretty talented athletes, too.

Derek excelled at Keystone on the basketball court and football field. Torri was a standout basketball player at Union and also did gymnastics in her youth.

“I quit gymnastics when I was a freshman because it interfered with basketball,” Torri said. “I did volleyball until my 11th-grade year, but basketball had my undivided attention. I had to go to basketball if I wanted to play.”

Torri said they are letting Ava decide her future athletic course.

But as those gymnastic medals and trophies pile up in her room, a favorite just might emerge.

Maybe not just yet.

What does she like the most now?

“That’s hard,” Ava said, laughing. “I like them all, but I really like gymnastics.”

