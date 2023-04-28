7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Rain, mainly before noon, then showers after noon. High near 56. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Showers. High near 61. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 49. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday Night – Showers. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday – Showers. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
