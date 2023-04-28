Area Caregiver Accused of Stealing Over $4K from Elderly Woman

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is in hot water after police say she stole over $4,000.00 from an elderly woman who she was providing home health care.

According to court documents, the following criminal charges were filed against 36-year-old Shanon Leigh Calderone, of Parker, on Wednesday, April 19, in Magisterial District Judge Douglas E. Straub’s office:

Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2 (three counts)

Access Device Issued To Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3 (four counts)

Identity Theft, Felony 2 (seven counts)

Financial Exploitation Of An Older Adult Or Care-Dependent Person, Felony 3 (seven counts)

The above charges were filed as a result of an investigation initiated on January 27, 2023, by State Police in Mercer involving an incident that occurred in Jackson Township, Mercer County.

According to a criminal complaint filed by PSP Mercer, a known complainant reported on January 27 that there were fraudulent checks written against him and his mother’s joint checking account. Additionally, investigators were advised by the complainant that there were multiple unauthorized transactions conducted on the same account using his mother’s debit/credit card.

Police received photocopies of three bank checks belonging to the victim, two of which are made payable to Shanon Calderone. One check is made payable to a known male. All three checks are signed with the name of the victim. It was noted that the handwriting on all three of the checks does not match, the complaint states.

The total amount of the forged checks is $3,520.00, the complaint indicates.

A copy of the victim’s debit card transactions was obtained, revealing four unauthorized transactions between the dates of January 23 and January 26. These transactions occurred at the following locations:

– (2) Shell Oil, Emlenton, Pa.

– Sheetz, Mercer, Pa.

– Walmart, Greenville, Pa.

The total amount of unauthorized transactions is $650.14, the complaint notes.

The complainant told police that he spoke with his mother regarding these checks, and she advised she did not write these checks or conduct the aforementioned transactions on her debit/credit card. The complainant also advised police that Shanon Calderone, to who two of the checks are written out, is his mother’s home health caregiver, the complaint states.

On January 27, PSP Mercer spoke with the known male on the third check over the telephone. The male advised police that a female messaged him on Facebook Messenger about renting a trailer. He further advised that the female’s name is Shanon Calderone, according to the complaint.

The male related that Calderone advised him that she will bring a check from her boss for $2,000.00, plus some cash, and he met with Calderone and she provided him with a check for $2,000.00, the complaint indicates.

The male concluded by advising police that he obtained a copy of Calderone’s Pa. driver’s license upon receiving the said check, the complaint notes.

On February 28, investigators met with the victim in person. They provided her with copies of the aforementioned checks and transactions summary for her MCSS debit/credit card. The victim advised police that she did not write any of these checks or make any of the purchases on her debit/credit card, the complaint states.

She stated that she was in the hospital during these transaction dates and that the signatures of her name on the checks do not match her signature. The victim related that she knows Shanon Calderone, but she doesn’t know the male on the third check, the complaint indicates.

She stated Calderone is one of her caregivers at her house. The victim informed police that her son advised her of these transactions shortly after she went into the hospital. Soon after, she discovered that her purse and wallet containing her checks and debit card were missing. The victim stated that she never authorized Calderone to write any of the checks or use her debit/credit card, the complaint notes.

Investigators then spoke with a known female, who advised that she is another one of the victim’s caregivers and that she works alongside Calderone, who was recently hired by the victim. She stated she saw Calderone with the victim’s checkbook sometime in January, the complaint states.

The female further related that Calderone told her to “go ahead and write checks,” to “spend the money,” and that the victim “needs to get the money out,” the complaint indicates.

The known female also informed police that Calderone called her the night the victim went into the hospital, advising she was at Walmart in Greenville, purchasing snacks for the victim, the complaint notes.

Police were informed that Calderone drives a dark blue SUV, the complaint states.

Video surveillance footage was captured from Sheetz in Mercer Borough, showing Shanon Calderone using the victim’s debit credit card on January 24. Calderone was observed arriving and departing in a dark blue Chevrolet Traverse. Additional video surveillance footage was captured at a bank on January 25, showing Calderone in the above-mentioned vehicle cashing a check belonging to the victim at the bank’s outside drive-thru, the complaint indicates.

Calderone was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in front of Judge Straub.

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, May 10, at 4:15 p.m. with Judge Straub presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.