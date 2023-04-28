 

Area Men Face Shoplifting Charges After Police Dispatched to Store for Report of ‘Suspicious Males’

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Handcuffs,On,Top,Of,A,Set,Of,FingerprintsCHICORA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A pair of area men are facing shoplifting charges after police were dispatched to a Butler County store for a report of “suspicious males.”

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Friday, April 28, troopers responded to the Family Dollar at 129 Hummingbird Plaza, in Chicora Borough, Butler County, around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, for a report of two suspicious males.

Police say further investigation determined one male had been attempting to steal merchandise from the store and the other was concealing a firearm without a license.

The arrestees are listed as a known 48-year-old male and a known 43-year-old male, both of Karns City.

According to police, charges are expected to be filed soon.

The suspects’ names were not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.


