Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Macaroon Cupcakes

A delightful coconut and ricotta cheese filling is hidden inside these chocolate cupcakes!

Ingredients

2 large egg whites, room temperature

1 large egg, room temperature



1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1 cup sugar1/3 cup baking cocoa1/2 teaspoon baking soda3/4 cup buttermilk

Filling:

1 cup reduced-fat ricotta cheese

1/4 cup sugar

1 large egg white

1/3 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1/2 teaspoon coconut or almond extract

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 18 muffin cups with cooking spray.

-Beat the first 4 ingredients until well blended. In another bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa, and baking soda; gradually beat into egg mixture alternately with buttermilk.

-For filling, beat ricotta cheese, sugar, and egg white until blended. Stir in coconut and extract.

-Fill prepared cups with half of the batter. Drop filling by tablespoonfuls into the center of each cupcake; cover with remaining batter.

-Bake until a toothpick inserted in the cupcake portion comes out clean, 28-33 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks; cool completely. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

