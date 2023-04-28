Clarion County’s Ultimate Taste Test: United Way Savory Sampling Set for May 1

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – United Way of Clarion County invites you to try the creative culinary creations and delicious drinks provided by your favorite local food and beverage businesses.

(Photo courtesy A&M Family Restaurant of Brookville)

Savory Sampling, Clarion County’s Ultimate Taste Test is scheduled for Monday, May 1st, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Clarion Mall.

Bring your appetite and enjoy an evening of fun, food, and friends while raising money to support United Way’s work in Clarion County.

A Super Sampler Raffle features gift certificates for all of the businesses participating, a week’s stay in Williamsburg, Va., Brighton jewelry, a Yeti Cooler prize pack, an outdoor bench, and many more great prizes.

The Super Sweet Silent Auction (it will be the best bake sale you ever see) is new this year. High bidders will go home with a unique delectable dessert and the person that donated the highest-earning dessert will get a trophy and prize pack along with bragging rights for a year.

“Savory Sampling began in 2010 and quickly became one of United Way’s best fundraisers,” said Melissa Fulton, United Way’s Executive Director. “Our programs are growing so the need to increase our fundraising efforts must grow, too. The Clarion County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, our Neighbor Aid Fund, and our investments in our Partner Agencies’ work are contingent on United Way having the funding available.”

“These restaurants, breweries, wineries, and all the participants go all out for Savory Sampling. We had two new restaurants ask to join this year, A & M Family Restaurant from Brookville and County Seat, a Main Street favorite. We are also welcoming back all of last year’s participants. Those that come back year after year speaks volumes about the event. The restaurants love it, the guests love it, and United Way loves the support.”

The 2023 participants include:

A&M Family Restaurant

Allegheny Beverage

Applebee’s

Clarion & Venango County Dairy Princesses

Clarion River Brewing Company

Clarion Vocational Services

County Seat Restaurant

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

The Forest Nook

Mechanistic Brewing

Sweet Basil

The Wayside Restaurant

Zack’s Farm To Table

and more

Tickets are $30.00 and can be purchased at the United Way’s office located at 531 1/2 Main Street; online at uwclarionco.org; or by calling 814-226-8760.

For more information, visit 2023 Savory Sampling on Facebook.

United Way is still accepting sponsors, food & beverage businesses, and donations for the Super Sampler Raffle and the Super Sweet Silent Auction. Anyone interested should call the United Way office.

All proceeds benefit United Way of Clarion County’s work in the community. To learn more, visit uwclarionco.org.

