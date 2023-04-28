 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Dorothy M. Miller

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-V9ccmJbVbNeAhDorothy M. Miller, 96, Johnstown, passed away on April 17, 2023 at Richland Health Care.

Born October 21, 1926, in Climax, PA, daughter of Alexander and Mattie (Nulph) Cook.

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Ross M. Miller; brother, Merle Cook, step-daughter, Janice McKee and step-grandson, Shawn Harr.

Survived by children, Andrew Cook (Pauletta), Anderson, Indiana; Michael Kerr (Linda), Elton and Terry Kerr, Salix; step-daughters, Donna Seroska, Whitesville, NC and Linda Lensie (Bill), Chambersburg; step-son, Ross W. Miller (Jean), Johnstown; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy worked as a cosmetologist for many years.

She enjoyed caring for her home and her family.

The family will receive friends from Noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, Committal, Richland Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to the www.alz.org in memory of Dorothy M. Miller.

Online condolences may be posted at www.wharrisfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.