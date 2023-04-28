Dorothy M. Miller, 96, Johnstown, passed away on April 17, 2023 at Richland Health Care.

Born October 21, 1926, in Climax, PA, daughter of Alexander and Mattie (Nulph) Cook.

Preceded in death by parents; husband, Ross M. Miller; brother, Merle Cook, step-daughter, Janice McKee and step-grandson, Shawn Harr.

Survived by children, Andrew Cook (Pauletta), Anderson, Indiana; Michael Kerr (Linda), Elton and Terry Kerr, Salix; step-daughters, Donna Seroska, Whitesville, NC and Linda Lensie (Bill), Chambersburg; step-son, Ross W. Miller (Jean), Johnstown; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy worked as a cosmetologist for many years.

She enjoyed caring for her home and her family.

The family will receive friends from Noon until time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, Committal, Richland Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to the www.alz.org in memory of Dorothy M. Miller.

