Fear of Terminator Future Raises AI Concerns in Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – AI (Artificial Intelligence) was a topic at this week’s Clarion County Commissioners’ work session. While there was some skepticism, there were also some benefits of the advanced technology noted.

Leah Smith, Director, and Catherine Slater, GIS Specialist, recently attended the 2022 GIS conference at Penn State and offered some of the main points they discovered at the conference.

Smith stated AI (Artificial Intelligence) was a significant topic at the conference.

In addition, the increasing number of GIS applications available to Clarion County was highlighted.

GIS (Geographic Information Systems) are computer-based tools used to store, visualize, analyze, and interpret geographic data.

“It brought out that GIS is more than maps,” said Smith. “It’s analyzing data and taking the location into account. We continue to advocate GIS data analysis and oversight because of the wide variety of programs and analysis features that GIS can’t do.”

As GIS activities expand, some of them may be placed with links on the home page that would be of general use to the public, such as events and background statistics.

One example is Clarion County Parcel Viewer which allows the public to go online and view all of the data available from the County GIS without a trip to the courthouse or leaving home.

Emergency information such as the location of defibrillators in buildings within the different layers of the GIS system and can lead emergency services to them quicker.

“We use the parcel fabric to maintain the accurate land layers which drive the county’s principal source of measure and support the departs with maps and the location intelligence,” said Slater.

Significance of AI

According to Smith, when used correctly, AI could be a huge asset.

Although there were concerns about the power of AI. With Chat GPT being available on Google, anyone is able to ask a computer to do something, and it will do it.

Chat Generative Pretrained Transformer was created by Open Artificial Intelligence which is a type of chatbot. (A chatbot is software that simulates human-like conversations with users via chat. Its key task is to answer user questions with instant messages.) You can get information from it by asking any kind of question.

Commissioner Ted Tharan expressed some concern about AI and asked Chad Johnson, Director of Management Information Systems, what he thought about AI.

“Have you ever seen the movie Terminator?” asked Johnston. “Eventually, it’s going to be just like Skynet. I think eventually it’s just going to take over. It’s going to put people out of jobs unless it gets stopped by the guardrails.

“Whatever they have programmed in the back end, and if you just say, this is what I want and it will go out, and it could hit a million sites in three seconds and pull the information you need and write it for you.”

One example given at the Penn State conference screen was a request to write a poem about GIS, and it automatically wrote a poem about GIS. So, you can ask it anything, and it will do it. Reportedly, some students are now using it to write school papers. Requests can be made regarding making music, such as recording a John Denver composition utilizing the voice of Snoop Dog.

“It’s a very iffy thing,” said Smith. “I’m not sold on it personally, and I don’t plan on using it.”

Supposedly, AI only needs to copy only two words and then make a phone call to talk to your mother, and she thinks it’s you.

“The computer stuff is data. If you can write programs on a back end, you can do that,” explained Johnston. “That’s how everybody hacks. That’s how everybody does everything. There are bad actors on the back end adding the stuff. I think when you use it correctly, it can be a good thing, but there are too many people out there that don’t use it correctly.”

Tharan said AI has the potential to change the world as we know it with the potential to lose jobs because of AI.

“You will regret the day that you let computers dictate what you do,” he said.

Johnston said creators of AI are trying to slow down the evolution of the software and have some hope of them succeeding; but, in the meantime, he can’t forget Skynet.

