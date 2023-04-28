 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Great Pa News Quiz: ‘Landmark Step Toward Equality,’ Legal Pot Next Door, and Local Media Fusion

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Staff, Spotlight PA

24z69c3phxa0gxxmewxzvaesz4It was a very busy week of legislating in Harrisburg and the first full week of the session with Democrats holding unquestioned majority status in the state House.

(Photo: A painted staircase mural recognizing the LGBTQ community on Georgia Tech’s Atlanta campus. Photo credit: Heather Khalifa / Philadelphia Inquirer)

Article by Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

Think you’ve been keeping up? Take this week’s Great PA News Quiz to prove it, presented by Spotlight PA and 100% made by humans.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen ([email protected]) with a heads up. And good luck!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.