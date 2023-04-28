Jack Patton, 89, of Widnoon, passed away April 20th, 2023 at Heritage Meadows after he succumbed to a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Jack was a member of the Kittanning Elks, the Masonic Lodge (East Brady), Valley of New Castle Scottish Rite, and the Templeton Volunteer Fire Company. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

He worked for Snyder Associated Companies for 50 years as a shop foreman.

Jack is survived by his wife, Neila (Miller) Patton; two sons, Jack A. (Marcy) Patton and Matt Wm. (Jerri) Patton; two grandsons, Josh and Tyson Patton; two great-grandsons, Trentan and Bentley Patton; step-granddaughter, Bridgette Lorigan; and many many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary (Kennedy) and Oliver Schaub; and brother, Bud Schaub.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial donations can be made to Tidal Union Cemetery, c/o Larry Unger, 127 Deer Run Rd., Worthington, PA 16262.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.snydercrissman.com.

