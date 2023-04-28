James H. Marshall, 78, of Franklin, a well known former Franklin Police Officer and Franklin City Council member passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on April 26, 2023.

Born in Clearfield on November 17, 1944 he was the son of late James H. Marshall Sr. And Rebecca Jane Cutler Marshall.

Jim was a 1963 graduate of Franklin High School.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Jim served as a Military Police Officer in Washington D.C. from 1964-1967.

Upon moving back to Franklin in 1967, Jim worked for a period of time at Franklin Steel.

He then began working as a Police Officer for the City of Franklin in a career that spanned 22 years.

He retired with the rank of Lieutenant.

After retirement from Franklin, Jim worked as a Sheriffs Deputy for the Venango County Sheriff’s office from 1989-2004.

In 1989 he was elected to Franklin City Council, a position the he held until 2019.

Jim loved Franklin and was proud to serve the residents of the city.

Jim was a lifetime member of Franklin Elk’s Lodge #110, was past President and Trustee of Tri-City F.O.P #50 and a volunteer of Venango Video.

Education was important to Jim and he was proud to have graduated from the Military Police Academy in 1964, State Police Academy for Municipal Instruction in 1972, Deputy Sheriff Academy in 1992, and attended Dickinson College for Criminal Justice Continuing Education from 1992-2004.

On October 31, 1969 he married the former Therese “Tc” Brown at St. Patrick Church and she survives.

Also surviving are three children; James C. Marshall and his wife Christi of Ellicott City, MD, Christian Marshall of Franklin, Erin Houser and her husband Braden of Cranberry Twp.; five grandchildren, Zachary Marshall, Alex Marshall, Ryan Marshall, Maggie Houser, Jemma Houser; a sister, Betty Nolan and her husband Bob of San Clemente, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barb Boyd.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St., Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday.

A blessing service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Father James C. Campbell, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AseraCare Hospice 12664 Rt 19 South Unit 1(A) Waterford, PA 16441.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

