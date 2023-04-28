 

Jolene F. Miller

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MpfqFlrU78t6Jolene F. Miller, 84, of Union City, and formerly of Franklin, passed away on April 26, 2023 at AHN St. Vincent, Erie, surrounded by her family.

Born in Franklin, PA on April 21, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Percy and Josephine (Lawson) Ferringer.

After graduating high school, she achieved her Bachelors Degree in Education and became a school teacher.

She was an active member of the P.S.E.A.

She retired from the Union City School District after 35 years of instructing her favorite 2nd graders.

She married the love of her life, Gerald “Jerry” A. Miller on June 21, 1969. He left a void in her heart with his passing on April 17, 2011.

Jolene was a life long member of the Union City Church of the Nazarene where she was very active.

She was the Church Board Secretary for many years and was also the Sunday School Secretary.

She, along with her family, spent many years camping at the Mt. Chestnut Nazarene Retreat in Butler, PA.

Her family was important to her and spent as much time with them as possible.

She enjoyed word searches when time permitted.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Gerald “Jerry” Miller of Union City, Kevin Miller and his wife, Tonya, of Wyoming, and Krista Rheal and her husband, Mark, of Titusville; her step-children Randy Miller and his wife, Sharon, of Smethport and Robin Brewer and her husband, Jess, of Smethport; and her grandchildren, Brandon, Talia, Kaythryn and Bryley.

She is further survived by her brother, Robert Ferringer of Erie, PA.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughters Kaylee Rose Miller and Lynnessa Rheal and her sister, Beulah M. Krepp.

Family and friends are invited to the Union City Church of the Nazarene, 119 S. Main Street, Union City, PA on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with funeral services immediately following the visitation with Pastor George Tutor, pastor of the church, officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA.

Jolene will be laid to rest next to her husband in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jolene’s memory to the Union City Church of the Nazarene, 119 S. Main Street, Union City, PA 16438.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jolene’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenGlennFH.com.


