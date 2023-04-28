Joseph A. “Joe” Daley passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Franklin, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. He was 50 years old.

Born on July 27,1972 in Franklin, PA to the late: Charles J. Daley and Marjorie M. McCarthy Daley.

He graduated from Franklin Area High School in 1991.

He worked for a time traveling the country remodeling LaQuinta hotels and exploring the states.

Joe enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, camping, and hunting with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are brother, TJ Daley and his wife Alexis of Chapin, SC; sister-in-law, Stephanie Sharpe of Chapin, SC; niece, Elizabeth C. Daley of Chapin, SC; uncles: Robert G. Daley and his wife Gail of Pittsburgh; Thomas P. McCarthy of Bartow, FL; John R. McCarthy and wife Veronica of Lordstown, Ohio; Larry J. McCarthy of Grove City, PA; his beloved dog, Brawny; as well as several cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: J. Paul McCarthy and Geraldine Freeman McCarthy of Rocky Grove; paternal grandparents: Charles Daley, Sr. and Eunice Janessa Fratangelo Daley of Pittsburgh; nephew, Daniel Jacob “Danny” Daley of Chapin, SC; and uncle, Richard E. Daley.

The family will notify loved ones in the future for a celebration of life gathering this summer.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Joe’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

