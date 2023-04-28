Justin Eric Miller, of Oil City, PA, passed away unexpectedly on April 5th, 2023 at the age of 33.

Born November 1st, 1989 in Erie, PA to beloved mother Kellie Jo Miller and late father David Andrew Miller.

Additionally, Justin is survived by his loving siblings Andrew Miller and Dana Dolecki, as well as his two children Cambria and David Miller.

A graduate of Franklin High School, class of 2008, Justin was known for his infectious personality, sweet and goofy nature, and his sense of humor.

He was incredibly hardworking, fearless, and his adventurous nature brought joy to those closest to him.

An automotive enthusiast, Justin owned and worked on at least twenty cars during his lifetime.

His passion for automotives extended to 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, and BMX bikes.

If it had wheels Justin wanted to take it apart and build it up even better.

Losing Justin is heartbreaking, but he will forever be missed, loved, and cherished by those closest to him.

There will be a memorial/celebration of Justin’s life this summer on a date that will be decided by his loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Justin’s surviving family at www.gofundme.com/f/justin-eric-miller.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhme.com.

