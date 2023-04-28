 

Robert Allen Everett

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-9yINqUypkf38Robert Allen Everett, 72, of Templeton, passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2023.

Born on August 27, 1950 he was the son of Opal (Crissman) and Paul Everett.

He was a life long resident of Widnoon and a retired Local #3 Iron Worker.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Babs Everett; his son, Grant (Denise) Everett; daughter, Brandy (Chad) Grieff; and three grandchildren: Gradey, Ella and Pie (Harper).

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Larry (Carol) Everett, Frank (Cindy) Everett, Lori Matthews, Sue (Rex) Duncan, Kelly (Pam) Everett, Donna (Tim) Riemer; a very special uncle, Carmen Everett and countless nieces and nephews.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, Opal and Paul Everett and infant sister Kathy.

He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #522 in New Bethlehem, Pa, the VFW in New Bethlehem, Pa and the Widnoon Rod and Gun Club.

He enjoyed hunting with his son, golfing, spending time with his three grandchildren and spending time with his wife at the camp, aka: the money pit.

Visitation will be held at Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201 on Thursday from 1-4p m and 6-9 pm with a masonic service at 8 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 11 am.

Private Interment will be in Tidal Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.snydercrissman.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

