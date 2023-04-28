Shirley E. Schoonover, 87, of Oil City, died on Wednesday evening, April 26, 2023, at the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 18, 1936, in Cranberry Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles Calloway Roberts and Sewilla Josey Neal Roberts.

Shirley was an Oil City High School graduate.

Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, gardening, playing “Words with Friends,” and most of all spending time with her family and sitting on the front porch.

In 1954, she married Edwin G. Schoonover, who preceded her in death on August 24, 2010. They had shared 55 years together before his passing.

Surviving are three children, Douglas and his wife, Verna, of Bellefonte, Susan Young and her husband, Randy, of Kennerdell, and Katrina Miller and her husband, Jerry, of Franklin, OH; three grandchildren, Diane Abbott and her husband, Tim, of Bellefonte, Jameson Young and his wife, Renee, of Franklin, PA, and Nathan Miller of Lancaster; and five great-grandchildren, Fiona Miller of Lancaster, Kennady Abbott and Leo Abbott, both of Bellefonte, and Ainsley Young and Elley Young, both of Franklin, PA.

Also surviving are two brothers, William Roberts of Cochranton, and John Roberts and his wife, Terri, of Seneca; a sister-in-law, Donna Roberts of Corry; a brother-in-law, Jerry Schoonover and his wife, Brenda, of Meadville; a sister-in-law, Sue Schoonover of Meadville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Shirley in death are her parents, Charles and Sewilla, her husband, Edwin, four brothers, Jay, Doug, Rich, and Jim Roberts, and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Roberts.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29, from noon to 1 pm, with funeral services following, beginning at 1 pm.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Shirley’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and to AsceraCare for the loving care they gave to her during her stay there.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s name to the Activities Department, Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 1293 Grandview Road, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

