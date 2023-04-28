 

BHS Clarion Hospital & CORE Celebrate National Donate Life Month with Flag Raising Event

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

CORE and Clarion Hospital CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System Clarion Hospital and The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) recently joined forces to celebrate National Donate Life Month with a flag-raising event.

(Pictured above: From left to right: Leslie Walters, Ron Flick, Gordon Pence, Tanza, Erin Gates-Palmer, Catherine Cunningham, and Angie Hockman.)

“During National Donate Life Month, CORE and hospital partners come together to celebrate our cause and encourage people to make a pledge for life and register as an organ, tissue, or cornea donor.” CORE Liaison Angie Hockman said at a presentation at BHS Clarion Hospital on Wednesday.

DSCF5477

CORE is a not-for-profit organ procurement organization that serves nearly five million people in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Chemung County, New York.

The organization coordinates the recovery of the matching of organs, tissues, and corneas for transplant within the service region.

BHS Clarion Hospital

Hockman also provided some highlights from recent past successes of the partners: “Action saves and heals lives. In 2022, through your actions and donors here at Clarion Hospital, four grateful cornea recipients were given the second chance of sight again, and more than 300 individuals will or have been healed through a tissue transplant.”

Hockman added that for the fourth year in a row, CORE has made more organ transplants possible year-over-year with 858 transplants in 2022.

DSCF5474

Ron Flick shared a testimony from his own experience with donating.

In 1972, Ron’s older brother lost the function of both of his kidneys, undergoing dialysis treatment for a number of years. He was limited in what he could eat, let alone do. “It takes a lot out of you. It saves your life. Prolongs you. But it is no way to live.” said Flick when speaking about witnessing his brother’s struggles with kidney failure and undertaking dialysis treatment.

DSCF5481

In the spring, the doctors told Ron’s brother that if he didn’t get a transplant he will be dead by Christmas, he noted.

Ron’s brother then asked him to donate a kidney.

“I will do that,” he said.

Ron stated that it was a “pretty tough question, especially back in 1972 when you didn’t hear much about organ donation.”

The reward of donating, in Ron’s words, “Someday, sometime, after it’s all over and you’re sitting down and you look across the room, or in my case, you look next to you at a Pirate ballgame and you see your brother with a can of Iron City in his hand, which he hasn’t been able to taste for seven or eight years, and a hotdog which he hasn’t been allowed to have, and you say ‘Oh, I had something to do with that.’…That is your reward.”

DSCF5491


