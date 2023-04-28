Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Entertainment by Bryan Phillips

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bryan Phillips is performing live music on Friday night at Deer Creek Winery!

Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!

Bryan will be performing classic rock and country tunes from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, as well as a selection of beer from a local brewery.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit their website here.



