Second Annual Rail 66 Bike Time Trial Set for June 3

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Rail 66 11 Mile Bike Sprint 6-4-22 1 (1)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa — Whether you are a competitive cyclist or a semi-competitive rider, you won’t want to miss the 2nd Annual Rail 66 11.5 Mile Time Trial set for Saturday, June 3.

The sprint will be held on the Rail 66 paved trail from Farmington Township Community Park in Leeper, to Northwest Hardwoods south of Marienville.

The race is open to ages 17 and over.

Check-in is from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. with an official start time of 8:30 a.m.

Faster bikers will begin the waterfall start over the specialized timing system and will speed through the beautiful landscape that was once home to the Knox and Kane Railroad.

This is a competitive bike race, therefore, electric and motorized bicycles are not permitted to enter the race.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in both men’s and women’s divisions.

All racers registered by May 25 will be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Liquid refreshments will be provided at the finish line.

To register, or for more information, visit www.rail66tt.com.


