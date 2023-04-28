Top Tier Named Brookville Chamber’s Large Business of the Year

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards ceremony on April 21 at Pinecrest Country Club.

(Top Tier Federal Credit Union CEO Mark Lauer receiving 2023 BACC Large Business of the Year Award.)

The Large Business of the Year Award was presented to Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The credit union was originally established in 1940 for the employees of Owen-Illinois Glass Plant. They have grown to 14,000 members from 13 counties in Northwestern Pennsylvania. Some of the ways they give to the community include an annual scholarship program, yearly backpack project campaign for foster children and area youth, while donating to numerous local charities, events, and organizations.

The Small Business of the Year Award was given to a business that provides quality floral arrangements with excellent customer service. Bloom on Main is owned and operated by Jenifer Knapp, who helps her customers stay within their budget.

“Jen has a generous heart for the community by giving back,” according to Popson.

She has a local pet food drive, she has donated balloons for the pink nights with many of the school’s sports teams, donated to the Brookville Music Department’s spaghetti dinner, and various other causes.

Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services was named winner of the President’s Cup Award, an award designated for non-profit agencies.

Ruthanne Barbazzeni was honored with the Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Award, given to Brookville’s Citizen of the Year; a person who has sacrificially contributed to the community over a long period of time.



(Pictured above – left to right: Jim Lipuma, 2023 Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Award winner Ruthanne Barbezzeni, Adrianna Rubino, and Jamie Popson. Photo by Kelsee Forsythe Photography.)

Barbazzeni, who will be retiring at the end of the year, has served in Brookville Area School District for the past 13 years and has been involved with an entire generation of students. She began as an Assistant Principal and then became the Jr/Sr High School Principal. She is also an active member of the Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission and has previously served as the organization’s president.

“If you have spent any time with RuthAnn you know that she is 110% with where she is at,” said Brookville Chamber Executive Director Jamie Popson.

Barbazzeni has been married to her husband Ron for 45 years. Her son, Manuel, is a principal in Punxsutawney Area School District.

Mayor Richard Beck joined the Annual Awards Luncheon with a short speech and proclaimed April 21st, 2023 as Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Day.

