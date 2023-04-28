State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault in Green Township

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault in Green Township

According to a PSP Marienville release issued on Thursday, April 27, the station is investigating an incident of indecent assault that occurred at a location on Nebraska Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a known victim was “indecently assaulted while camping” at the above location on July 3, 2020, and July 4, 2021.

The victim is a 14-year-old female of Aliquippa, Pa.

DUI in Allegheny Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 RAM truck on Route 36 and Temperance House Road, Allegheny Township, Venango County, for traffic violations observed near Poland Hill Road, Harmony Township, Forest County, around 1:01 a.m. on April 15.

Police say further investigation determined the operator was under the influence of alcohol.

The operator—a 42-year-old Titusville man—was transported to Titusville Area Hospital for a blood draw.

This investigation is ongoing.

