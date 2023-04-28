Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.

Tammy was born in Franklin on May 24, 1962.

She was the daughter of Carol L. Walter O’Neil and the late William K. O’Neil.

Tammy was a 1980 graduate of Cranberry High School.

In her earlier years, she had been employed at Anderson’s Greenhouse in Franklin and later worked in home health care.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, canning, working around her home, decorating, crocheting, and the company of her cats.

She is survived by her long time and loving friend, Steve Hollis and his family of Tionesta; her mother, Carol O’Neil of Rockland; her son, Jesse Lee Metts of Ninevah; two sisters, Peggy Cozad of Clintonville and Billie Campbell Graham and her husband, Donald, of Rockland, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcy, her niece, Amanda, her brother-in-law, Mark, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland United Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

