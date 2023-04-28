 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Tammy Sue O’Neil Metts

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-xAxanwKk1bdYJHpTammy Sue O’Neil Metts, 60, of Lake Lucy Rd., Tionesta, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, April 26, 2023 at her home.

Tammy was born in Franklin on May 24, 1962.

She was the daughter of Carol L. Walter O’Neil and the late William K. O’Neil.

Tammy was a 1980 graduate of Cranberry High School.

In her earlier years, she had been employed at Anderson’s Greenhouse in Franklin and later worked in home health care.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, cooking, canning, working around her home, decorating, crocheting, and the company of her cats.

She is survived by her long time and loving friend, Steve Hollis and his family of Tionesta; her mother, Carol O’Neil of Rockland; her son, Jesse Lee Metts of Ninevah; two sisters, Peggy Cozad of Clintonville and Billie Campbell Graham and her husband, Donald, of Rockland, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcy, her niece, Amanda, her brother-in-law, Mark, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m.

Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockland United Methodist Church, 4357 Kennerdell Rd., Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.