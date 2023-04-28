Two Men Facing Assault Charges for Allegedly Jumping Victims Outside Tavern in Toby Township Waive Hearings

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two local men accused of assault and related charges for allegedly jumping two victims last month at a tavern in Toby Township recently waived their hearings.

According to court documents, the following charges against 41-year-old Jeremy Calvin Mechling, of Parker, and 27-year-old Toby Allan Weckerly, of Sligo, were waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 25, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Their cases have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Both men remain free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim (victim #2) related that Jeremy Mechling and Toby Weckerly assaulted him and his friend (victim #1) around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, outside a tavern on Huey Road in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Victim #2 related that they were attempting to leave the bar and were “jumped” in the parking lot by Mechling and Weckerly. Victim #2 related that he was hit in the head by Mechling, and fell to the ground, and Weckerly then kicked him multiple times in the head and face, according to the complaint.

Victim #2 further related that he believed he was concussed and that he may have blacked out, the complaint indicates.

Troopers observed several cuts on the victim’s head and face and a large bruise on the side of victim #2’s head/face, which appeared consistent with the tread on a boot, the complaint states.

A known witness was also questioned by state troopers.

The witness reported that Mechling and Weckerly were the actors in the assault. The witness related that Mechling started striking victim #1, and victim #2 attempted to intervene. The witness stated that Mechling then struck victim #2, and then victim #2 fell to the ground, the complaint states.

The witness also stated that Weckerly then kicked victim #2 several times in the head and face while he was incapacitated on the ground, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed victim #1, who related that as he and victim #2 were leaving the bar, they got jumped in the parking lot, and Mechling struck him in the head from behind. Mechling then struck victim #2 as he attempted to help, the complaint notes.

Victim #1 related that Mechling then was on top of him and continued to strike him several times in the head and face, the complaint states.

Victim #1 related he “felt that his jaw was broken,” and he suffered severe pain and bodily injury, the complaint indicates.

Both Weckerly and Mechling were arraigned on Thursday, April 6, in front of Judge Miller.

