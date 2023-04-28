 

Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss Fourth in Javelin at Penn Relays; St. Marys 4×800 Relay Doesn’t Make Cut for Finals

Friday, April 28, 2023 @ 11:04 PM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_2023-4-28-230513

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Union/A-C Valley’s Evie Bliss is never shy about tackling a challenge.

(Pictured above, Union/A-C Valley senior Evie Bliss at the Penn Relays on Friday)

Bliss, a Union senior, is always eager to test herself, whether it is in the pool among the top swimmers in the state, or while throwing the javelin among the best in the nation.

Bliss traveled to the prestigious Penn Relays on Friday morning at Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania and placed fourth with a throw of 44.69 meters (146 feet, 7 inches).

Julia Magliaro of Trinity School in New York placed first with an effort of 50.18 meters (164 feet, 7 inches).

Bliss was consistent throughout. Her best came on her final effort, but she also had throws of 44.30 (145-4), 43.75 (143-6) and 39.54 (129-9).

Bliss finished second last year at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at 140-11. In the first meet this season, she broke the school record with a throw of 149-3.

Last summer at the Jud Logan Throws Festival in Ohio, she hit 151-7.

Also a standout swimmer, Bliss decided to leave the water for land and will throw at Bucknell University next year.

The St. Marys 4×800 relay team of Lucia Hayes, Mary Defilippi, Christina Frontz and Gabby Pistner placed 16th in their heat with a time of 9 minutes, 50.56 seconds and did not qualify for the finals.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

