FOUR-FOR-FOUR: Area Man Identified in Fourth Farmington Township Burglary

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man accused of burglarizing a Farmington Township business on three separate occasions is now facing charges for breaking into another business in Farmington Township.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, April 25, Marienville-based State Police filed new criminal charges against 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, Mercer County, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, on February 5, PSP Marienville Troopers responded to a reported burglary of a commercial business that occurred at a location on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

While on the scene, it was determined that this burglary occurred between 11:00 p.m. on February 4, and 10:30 a.m. on February 5. It was noted that several other burglaries were reported over this weekend in February 2023 and were believed to be conducted by the same actor, the complaint states.

It was determined on the scene that the actor forced entry into the unoccupied structure through the rear entry man door by using a pry bar/tool on the locking mechanism. The actor continued through the rear door through the main garage bay to pry a second door open, leading into the main office. Inside the main office, the actor appeared to use the same pry tool to open a locked metal filing cabinet, according to the complaint.

It was also noted there were several high-value items in this area, including unsecured vehicles, power tools, and various landscape equipment. None of these items appeared to be damaged or disturbed, the complaint notes.

The scene was secured following initial interviews by PSP Marienville members waiting on the Troop-C Forensic Services Unit to arrive. Evidence from the scene was obtained regarding this incident and processed accordingly. This includes tire markings in the snow caused by the vehicle driven by the actor, the complaint states.

Further investigation relating to this incident produced a suspect – Daniel Paul Strausser – who was found to have a family camp residence in the area, according to police.

On March 8, 2023, at 2:05 p.m., Strausser was interviewed and reportedly confessed to committing this incident along with several other related crimes in the area, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Strausser stated that he has been struggling with financial issues and committed the offense strictly for monetary gain. The vehicle utilized in the commission of this offense is a dark blue Chevrolet Trax owned by Strausser’s girlfriend.

He was taken to the Clarion County Jail on March 8, 2023, on a related, yet separate, incident and is still currently housed at the facility.

In a follow-up interview with the victim, it was determined that the total monetary loss regarding this incident was approximately $2,100.00. The three-door frames cost $1,600.00 and the metal filing cabinet was $500.00 for repair, the complaint indicates.

He faces the following charges:

Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing will take place on Tuesday, May 2, at 8:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

