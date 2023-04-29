7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 59. South wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers. High near 48. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Showers. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
