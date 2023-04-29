 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, April 29, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 59. South wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – Showers. High near 48. Southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
