Carole E. “Sis” Myers, age 82, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Born in Oil City, on October 28, 1940, she was a daughter to the late Albert F. Myers and Grace A. Greenawalt Myers.

Carole attended Venango Training and Development Center for 40 years, retiring in 2012.

She also attended Springboard at United Community Independence Program for many years.

She enjoyed day trips with her friends and caretakers, and vacations to Nashville and Niagara Falls with her niece Cathy.

Sis lived in a group home for over 20 years.

She enjoyed attending VAHRA and horseback riding. Bowling, playing Uno, coloring, and collecting stuffed animals were her favorite past times.

She always loved going with her mom to BINGO and walking the streets of Oil City listening to her radio.

She loved cats. Sis loved her family, especially the times shopping and visiting her friends and family.

There was a family reunion every year in August that Carole always looked forward to.

She attended the Free Methodist Church, and also went to Church of God.

Surviving are many nieces and nephews who loved Sis very much.

In addition to her parents, Carole is preceded in death by three brothers, James A. Myers, Ronald F. Myers, and Gary G. Myers.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Funeral services will follow the visitation on Monday, May 1, beginning at noon, with the Rev. Chris Hill and his wife, Rev. Cindy Hill, officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of the UCIP staff who have helped and cared for Carole during her lifetime.

All the caretakers, for the last 20 years, meant the world to Carole and her family.

She had an amazing life full of love.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Crossing Free Methodist Church, 206 Wilson Ave, Oil City or to the Venango County Humane Society.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

