Clarion County Commissioner Candidates Square Off at The Haskell House

Saturday, April 29, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Political Forum - Clarion County Commissioner 2023 - 03CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – exploreClarion.com held a political forum on Thursday evening focusing on the Clarion County Commissioners race.

The event, held at the Haskell House in Clarion, was live-streamed to Facebook and YouTube in front of roughly 75 audience members who submitted questions for the candidates in addition to questions submitted by viewers online.

Explore’s Gavin Fish served as moderator, Lexis Twentier served as forum coordinator, and Chase Steinman and Adrian Weber produced the live stream.

Five of the six candidates for the three open commissioner positions attended the forum. Incumbents Wayne Brossius and Ted Theran, both Republicans, were joined by challengers Brady Feight (R), Braxton White (D), and Kirke Wise (R).

All candidates were invited to attend the forum.

The evening began with each candidate offering an opening two-minute statement about their plans should they be elected.

Following opening statements, three rounds of questions and answers were conducted. Each candidate was asked a question and offered a minute to respond. The other candidates were then offered 30 seconds to respond. In all, each candidate was given the opportunity to respond to fifteen questions from the audience.

A $10.00 donation was requested from attendees. All proceeds will be donated to National Night Out in Clarion Borough, an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The forum can still be viewed in its entirety on Facebook or YouTube.


