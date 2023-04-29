Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese Bites
These tasty nibbles are served with blue cheese dressing!
Ingredients
1 package (7-1/4 ounces) macaroni and cheese dinner mix
6 cups water
2 tablespoons processed cheese sauce
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 large egg, beaten
1 can (6 ounces) French-fried onions, crushed
Blue cheese salad dressing
Directions
-Set the cheese packet from the dinner mix aside. In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add macaroni; cook until tender, 8-10 minutes. Drain. Stir in the contents of the cheese packet, milk, cheese sauce, and butter.
-Press 2 tablespoonfuls into greased miniature muffin cups. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. (Do not refrigerate in a bowl or the mixture won’t set up.)
-Place the hot sauce, flour, egg, and onions in separate shallow bowls. Remove macaroni bites from cups. Dip in the hot sauce and flour, then coat with egg and onions. Place 2 in. apart on a lightly greased baking sheet.
-Bake at 400° until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Serve with dressing.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
