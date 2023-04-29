Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese Bites

These tasty nibbles are served with blue cheese dressing!

Ingredients

1 package (7-1/4 ounces) macaroni and cheese dinner mix

6 cups water



2 tablespoons 2% milk2 tablespoons processed cheese sauce1 tablespoon butter1/4 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce1 cup all-purpose flour1 large egg, beaten1 can (6 ounces) French-fried onions, crushedBlue cheese salad dressing

Directions

-Set the cheese packet from the dinner mix aside. In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add macaroni; cook until tender, 8-10 minutes. Drain. Stir in the contents of the cheese packet, milk, cheese sauce, and butter.

-Press 2 tablespoonfuls into greased miniature muffin cups. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. (Do not refrigerate in a bowl or the mixture won’t set up.)

-Place the hot sauce, flour, egg, and onions in separate shallow bowls. Remove macaroni bites from cups. Dip in the hot sauce and flour, then coat with egg and onions. Place 2 in. apart on a lightly greased baking sheet.

-Bake at 400° until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. Serve with dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.