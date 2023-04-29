Emlenton Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Strangling Woman During Domestic Dispute

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) — An Emlenton man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman during a domestic dispute.

Court records show that on Friday, April 28, Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Kristopher Franc Heeter, of Emlenton, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.

On April 28 around 7:23 a.m., a PSP Franklin Trooper was dispatched to a residence on Pearl Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County, for a report of an inactive domestic violence incident. While en route, dispatch informed the trooper that the defendant has left the scene in a silver Ford Edge based on information from the victim, according to the complaint.

Upon arrival, the trooper made contact with the victim who told the trooper that around midnight, the defendant, Kristopher Heeter, swung the bedroom door open, waking her up. The victim reported that Heeter started screaming at her and became verbally aggressive, engaging in a verbal argument with her which included calling her names and mocking her, the complaint states.

The victim said she then went back to bed, the complaint notes.

The victim reported that around 7:00 a.m., she woke Heeter up “against her better judgment” and began expressing her concerns about the argument earlier, according to the complaint.

The victim stated she went downstairs, and Heeter followed her. He became verbally aggressive again. The two went back upstairs, then Heeter noticed she was recording him on her phone, the complaint states.

Heeter then tried to wrap his arms around her body and take her phone. By this time, they were in the bedroom. She pushed him away from her, and the victim reported that Heeter slapped her across the right side of her face, the complaint indicates.

The victim told the trooper that at that point, she pushed him away from her again and fell onto the bed, where they became entangled. At that point, the victim said Heeter wrapped his arms around her neck and throat. The victim stated she instinctively put her hand in between his arms and her throat so that she could breathe. She began to cry and pleaded for Heeter to get off of her, according to the complaint.

The victim said Heeter stopped only when he saw and heard her daughter coming up the stairs, the complaint notes.

After further investigation, Heeter was located on Old State Route 157 around 8:30 a.m. on April 28 when a traffic stop was conducted on his vehicle, the complaint states.

Heeter was subsequently arrested and transported back to the PSP barracks in Franklin.

According to court records, Heeter was arraigned at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, April 28, on the following charges in front of Judge Andrew F. Fish:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, Heeter was lodged in the Venango County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, May 3, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

