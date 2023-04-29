Four-Run Sixth Inning Helps Redbank Valley Pull Away for 10-4 Win Over Apollo-Ridge at Homer-Center Tournament

HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Redbank Valley baseball team broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth in downing Apollo-Ridge, 10-4, at the Homer-Center Tournament on a soggy Friday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Redbank Valley’s Breckin Minich/photo by Madison McFarland)

Breckin Minich got the fifth-inning rally started when he was hit by a pitch. He moved up to second on a wild pitch and to third on an error and scored on a groundout by Tyler Hetrick for a 5-4 lead.

Mason Clouse and Ty Carrier each followed with singles and Clouse scored in a sacrifice fly by Braylon Wagner for a 6-4 lead.

Breckin Minich knocked in the seventh Bulldog run with a sac fly in the sixth to get things going. Hetrick then tripled home Owen Clouse, Mason Clouse tripled home Hetrick and then scored on an error for the 10-4 lead.

Hetrick was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Carrier was also 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs.

Mason Clouse went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and also had a triple.

Redbank Valley (8-3) used five pitchers with Mason Clouse getting the win.

Jaxon Huffman started and worked two innings, giving up one run on four hits and striking out four.

Owen Clouse came on and worked the next two innings, giving up a run on four hits and fanning two.

Mason Clouse was charged with two runs on one hit while walking three.

Carries and Tate Minich worked scoreless sixth and seventh innings for the Bulldogs.

Redbank Valley swiped eight bases in the win. Mason Clouse and Peyton Rearick each had two steals.

Brandon Butler had three hits, including a double and triple for Apollo-Ridge.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.