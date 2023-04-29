Richard H. Ridgway, 94, of Hydetown, passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his residence.

Richard was born on November 3, 1928, in Titusville to the late Harry and Freda (Knapp) Ridgway.

He married Helen Lesko on May 21, 1951. Mrs. Ridgway preceded him in death on September 6, 2006.

He was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1946.

Richard was a veteran of World War II, having served in the US Army.

He entered the service on September 30, 1946, and was assigned to the 88th Infantry Division and spent time in Italy.

He was honorably discharged on February 24, 1948, with the rank of PFC.

He was the owner and operator of Ridgway Hardware and Plumbing in Hydetown for over 40 years.

Richard enjoyed traveling with Helen.

A couple of their trips included going to Russia and N. Africa.

He was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW (lifetime member), Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, and the Lakewood Rod and Gun Club. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Richard is survived by his children, Michele Moore and husband Edward of Frewsburg, NY, Christine Patterson and husband Ellery of Wadsworth, OH, Susan Ei and husband David of Hydetown, Thomas Ridgway and Samuel Ridgway of Hydetown, and grandchildren, Amanda Slater of Olean, NY, Addie Patterson of Wilmington, NC, Drew Thompson of Stuart, FL.

Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N Washington St., Titusville, PA on Monday, May 1st from 12 to 2 pm with the funeral service to follow.

Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

