Julie Chambers Retires After 44 Years at FUN Bank
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – First United National Bank’s Operations Manager, Julie Chambers, has retired after serving the bank and its customers for 44 years.
When Julie began her career at the bank in 1979, the Fryburg location was the only branch and she was one of 13 employees. FUN Bank currently has 66 employees and six branches located in Fryburg, Oil City, New Bethlehem, Franklin, Clarion, and Cranberry.
Reflecting on her 44 years at FUN Bank, Julie says that technology has been the biggest change that she can recall. One thing has not changed over the years and that is the love FUN Bank employees have about being a community bank.
Julie will be greatly missed by all of her coworkers as they go about their daily work without her. She will miss her coworkers as well along with the many food days when everyone brought in special dishes to share for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and many more days throughout the year. Julie also enjoyed facing challenges in her role as Operations Manager. She will miss solving problems and finding solutions to help her coworkers and customers. She loves a challenge!
Her plans for retirement include spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren and checking off the biggest item on her bucket list, traveling Route 66 with her husband in one of their classic cars, the entire way to California!
Julie’s work ethic and commitment to the bank and the pride she took in her work are something to be celebrated and recognized. The FUN Bank wishes Julie all the happiness she deserves in her retirement. She truly is one of a kind and will be missed, but will always be part of the FUN Bank family.
The First United National Bank is a nationally chartered, FDIC-insured, independently owned community bank serving Clarion, Venango, and surrounding counties.
