7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 59. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. High near 48. Southwest wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday Night – Rain showers before 3am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 35. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Rain showers before 9am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers between 9am and noon, then rain showers after noon. High near 44. West wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday – Showers, mainly after 9am. High near 47. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Wednesday Night – Showers likely before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday – A chance of showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.