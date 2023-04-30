Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Artichoke Shrimp Pasta Salad

It’s one of those potluck staples that folks can’t get enough of!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) bow tie pasta

2 pounds peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound)



2 cans (7-1/2 ounces each ) of marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each ) of sliced ripe olives, drained2 cups crumbled feta cheese8 green onions, sliced1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Dressing:

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Fresh ground pepper, optional

Directions

-Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta; rinse with cold water and drain well. In a large bowl, combine pasta, shrimp, artichokes, olives, cheese, green onions, parsley, and basil.

-In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, basil, mustard, and, if desired, pepper. Pour dressing over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, 2 hours before serving.

