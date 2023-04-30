Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Artichoke Shrimp Pasta Salad
It’s one of those potluck staples that folks can’t get enough of!
Ingredients
1 package (16 ounces) bow tie pasta
2 pounds peeled and deveined cooked shrimp (31-40 per pound)
2 cans (2-1/4 ounces each ) of sliced ripe olives, drained
2 cups crumbled feta cheese
8 green onions, sliced
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Dressing:
1/2 cup white wine vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
Fresh ground pepper, optional
Directions
-Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta; rinse with cold water and drain well. In a large bowl, combine pasta, shrimp, artichokes, olives, cheese, green onions, parsley, and basil.
-In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, lemon juice, basil, mustard, and, if desired, pepper. Pour dressing over pasta mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, 2 hours before serving.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.