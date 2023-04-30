Clarion County YMCA/Americorps Hiring Summer Camp Counselors

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County YMCA is hiring Summer Day Camp counselors through Keystone Smiles Americorps.

Several camp counselor positions will be filled by mid-May. Applications will be processed through Keystone Smiles Americorps online portal.

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp. The YMCA is hiring (12) full-time Summer Day Camp Counselors. Counselors work 40 hours per week from June through August with training beginning in late May.

The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people. Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators, or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

AmeriCorps Summer Position Details

Service Site Location(s): Camp Coffman, 4072 Camp Coffman Road, Cranberry, PA 16319

Schedule: Monday – Friday – Full-Time Daytime Hours (occasional evening/weekend hours)

Gross Living Allowance: $770.00 (paid twice a month)

Possible Summer Terms of Service

Quarter Time – 450 Hours – First Day: May 18th – Last Day: August 15th – Education Award – $1,718.25 Quarter Time – 450 Hours – First Day: May 24th – Last Day: August 19th – Education Award – $1,718.25 Minimum Time – 300 Hours – First Day: June 8th – Last Day: August 8th – Education Award – $1,374.60 Minimum Time – 300 Hours – First Day: June 16th- Last Day: August 15th – Education Award – $1,374.60

All summer members will participate in a two-day pre-service orientation on their first and second days of service via virtual training.

Other Benefits Include:

Federal loan postponement

Federal loan interest payment

Money for student loans or educational expense

Hands-on experience

CPR/First Aid Certification

Portfolio development

A lifetime of service family and friends!

Summer activities are concentrated in the following areas:

School Readiness & Success

Mentoring Youth through Service

Academic support service

Community Strengthening through Outreach Events and Special Projects

STEM activities and service learning

What is AmeriCorps?

Americorps is the national service movement that engages thousands of men and women of all ages and backgrounds in service, often referred to as the domestic Peace Corps, aimed at meeting the needs in the areas of Education, Public Safety, Environment, and Human Services.

AmeriCorps is much more than a service program.

It is a movement that unites Americans to improve our neighborhoods and our lives. In communities large and small throughout America, AmeriCorps members are taking responsibility, learning valuable skills, and helping their friends and neighbors. AmeriCorps is part of a tradition of service, and it represents America at its best – making a lasting difference while promoting the values of community, responsibility, and opportunity.

It will allow those with student debt to place their student loans in forbearance and once complete receive a sum of money to assist with paying down that debt. It is an opportunity to develop real-world skills through hands-on service!

