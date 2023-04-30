Featured Local Job: Accounting Manager/Controller

Clarion University Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization has an immediate opening for an Accounting Manager/Controller.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Lead the finance team with budgeting ($50 mil+/year), accounts payable, accounts receivable, regulatory compliance, and all day-to-day business operations.

Make recommendations for strategic financial decisions.

Prepares for and manages the annual independent auditing process.

Prepares annual scholarship budget and coordinates with PennWest Clarion and others.

Successful candidates will possess:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, or finance with accounting emphasis.

Three years direct experience with progressive management experience.

A high degree of professionalism, including the demonstrated ability to manage responsibilities with accountability, flexibility, integrity, and tact.

Effective interpersonal and written communication skills as well as organization skills are critical.

A valid PA Driver’s License required. Competitive salary and benefits package included. Salary commensurate with experience. Please apply with letter of interest, salary requirements, and resume to: Deb Everett, HR Coordinator, [email protected] EOE. Deadline for applications is May 15, 2023. No phone calls please.



