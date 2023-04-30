Featured Local Job: Accounting Manager/Controller

 

Clarion University Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization has an immediate opening for an Accounting Manager/Controller.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Lead the finance team with budgeting ($50 mil+/year), accounts payable, accounts receivable, regulatory compliance, and all day-to-day business operations.
  • Make recommendations for strategic financial decisions.
  • Prepares for and manages the annual independent auditing process.
  • Prepares annual scholarship budget and coordinates with PennWest Clarion and others.

Successful candidates will possess:

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, or finance with accounting emphasis.
  • Three years direct experience with progressive management experience.
  • A high degree of professionalism, including the demonstrated ability to manage responsibilities with accountability, flexibility, integrity, and tact.
  • Effective interpersonal and written communication skills as well as organization skills are critical.

A valid PA Driver’s License required. Competitive salary and benefits package included. Salary commensurate with experience. Please apply with letter of interest, salary requirements, and resume to: Deb Everett, HR Coordinator, [email protected] EOE. Deadline for applications is May 15, 2023. No phone calls please.


