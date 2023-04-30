Local Man Allegedly Strikes, Shoves, Kicks Victim During Dispute in Rimersburg Borough

RIMERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is accused of striking, shoving, and kicking a victim during a dispute that occurred earlier this month in Rimersburg Borough.

According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Allan Lee Johnson, of Rimersburg, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, April 28.

According to a criminal complaint, Southern Clarion County Police were dispatched around 2:25 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, to Sloan Lane in Rimersburg Borough, Clarion County, for an assault.

Police met with the victim, who had a laceration on his left hand. It was noted that Allan Johnson attempted to cause or intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused bodily injury to the victim. Specifically, the victim experienced a significant injury to his left hand, according to the complaint.

It was learned during the investigation that Johnson reportedly struck, shoved, kicked, or otherwise subjected the victim to unwanted physical contact, or attempted or threatened to do the same, the complaint indicates.

According to court documents, Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, on the following charges in front of Judge Miller:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.